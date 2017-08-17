New Look Teams Highlight Kings Home Games

After an exciting offseason ripe with player movement and acquisitions, there will be a number of teams in the Association sporting new faces on their rosters.

The Kings have a slew of new talent themselves in the form of four rookies (De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, and Frank Mason III) and three free agent pickups (George Hill, Vince Carter, and Zach Randolph).

Sacramento’s home schedule in 2017-18 will have the Kings hosting a number of intriguing matchups against additional teams in the League who have seen significant shifts in their roster.

The first of these matchups occurs right away in the home opener for Sactown as the Houston Rockets come to town. Chris Paul will be playing his first game in Sacramento as a member of the Rockets and will be the first taste of elite competition for Kings rookie floor general De’Aaron Fox.

Another team to watch is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who added All-Star guard Jimmy Butler via trade as well as other key pieces in Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford, and Taj Gibson in free agency. Minnesota will be making their way to the 916 on February 26.

Additionally, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be bringing the dynamic duo of Russell Westbrook and newly acquired All-Star forward Paul George to open up the second half of the season following the All-Star break on February 22.

With the season just under two months away, the excitement will continue to mount for Kings fans as they anticipate the debut of their own squad and the future ahead.







