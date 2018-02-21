A New High-Tech Addition to the Kings Sports Performance Lab

The Kings become 1-of-2 NBA teams to bring the Connexion Health kiosk to their facility.
by DJ Ramirez
Digital Communications Coordinator
Posted: Feb 21, 2018

Home to the world’s most high-tech arena, the Sacramento Kings ensure that the best technology is not only used to enhance fan and game experience but to also maintain players’ optimal health and performance.

The team recently added the Connexion Health kiosk to its Practice Facility. In a recent Lancaster Online article, Tim Mekeel shares that the walk-in kiosk uses artificial intelligence and sensor technology to check on a player’s health without touching his body.

This unique machine in the Sports Performance Lab goes to show that Sacramento Kings continue to pride themselves on using the most advanced technology throughout the organization.

To read the full article, click here.

Tags
Kings, Sports Performance Lab

