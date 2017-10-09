Comeback Effort Falls Short Versus L.A.

Though the preseason so far has been highlighted by several young players on the roster who have turned in strong performances, it was the veterans who set the tone on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sacramento withstood a slow start in the first half against L.A. before climbing back from a 14-point second half deficit to eventually take the lead in the third quarter. Ultimately, the comeback effort fell just short as the Lakers pulled away in the fourth for a 75-69 win.

During the contest, Kings big man Zach Randolph took the reins of the offense, scoring a team-high 16 points, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists. Z-Bo showed off a variety of offensive maneuvers, utilizing his post game savvy to get by Julius Randle and showcasing his range by knocking down a pair of three-pointers, as well.

In addition to Randolph’s efforts, Vince Carter had an effective night of his own, logging nine points with all of his buckets coming from beyond the arc.



VC's jumper looking silky smooth, as usual. pic.twitter.com/BgFOJ3KJtZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 9, 2017

With several decades of on-court experience, the duo has already proven their abilities can still be of immense value to the team’s performance.