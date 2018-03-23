Kings Take Stand to Help Affect Change

Thursday was bigger than basketball.

As Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé stated, it wasn’t “business as usual” for the Sacramento Kings.

Before the game against the Hawks, protestors gathered outside of Golden 1 Center in wake of the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot in the backyard of his grandparents’ home on Sunday night.

“On behalf of the players, executives, ownership and the entire Kings family, first of all, we wanted to express our deepest sympathies to the family,” said Vivek to fans after the game. “What happened was absolutely horrific, and we are so very sorry, so very sorry for your loss.”

Vivek was joined by Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis, President of Basketball Operations John Rinehart, General Manager Vlade Divac and Kings coaches and players.

“We are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place starting with our own community,” Vivek continued. “We’re going to work really hard to prevent this kind of a tragedy from happening again.”



Kings owner and chairman @Vivek addresses the crowd following tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/yVODGnPovs — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 23, 2018

Kings head coach Dave Joeger, along with veterans Vince Carter and Garrett Temple, elaborated on the evening following the game.

“I think Vivek summed it up very very well,” said Joerger. “What can we do to help our community? Be positive and support, rather than be divisive, is what’s most important to us. We’re here to help. We’re all in this together as a Sacramento family.”

“What Vivek said speaks volumes,” added Carter. “Regardless of your skin color. It’s just what’s right and what’s wrong. How we can support each other? Even if it has nothing to do with you. Lend a hand and support.”

“I 100% agree with the protest outside,” urged Temple, who is the current Vice President of the Executive Committee of the NBA Players’ Association and has been an active member of the Sacramento community since his arrival last season. “If I didn't have a job to do, I'd probably be out there with them peacefully protesting because what’s going on has to stop. It has to stop.”