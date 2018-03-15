Kings Sweep Heat for First Time Since 2002

It seemed like the first meeting between the Kings and Heat this season would be hard to top. However, the Wednesday matchup managed to bring the hype once more.

After Sacramento pulled away to a 15-point fourth quarter lead, Miami roared back to erase the deficit and take a two-point lead with just three seconds remaining.

But then, just like in Miami this past January, De’Aaron Fox happened.

The Kings rookie continued to add to his resume of clutch shots by knocking down a game-tying floater that released from his hands just as time in regulation expired.

Sacramento would continue to roll in overtime and pulled away for a 123-119 victory, punctuated by a Bogdan Bogdanovic dagger from way downtown.

Crunch time is definitely becoming a comfort zone for Fox, as detailed by Kings.com contributor Alex Kramers below:



De’Aaron Fox is now 5/6 (!) in the last 30 seconds of games decided by 2 points or less. Only Damian Lillard has made more shots in those situations, on 6 more attempts. pic.twitter.com/1vCmyDqBx1 — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) March 15, 2018

Buddy Hield paced the Kings with a team-high 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter alone.

Zach Randolph also racked up 22 points, nine rebounds, and a team-high four assists. Additionally, Fox finished with 20 points and three assists.

This marked the first time Sactown has completed a season sweep against Miami since the 2001-02 season.

Now the Kings turn their sights towards a Nor Cal rival for a Friday night meeting on the road against the Golden State Warriors.