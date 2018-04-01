Kings Send Thoughts to Patrick McCaw

After a scary fall on Saturday, Kings players wish Warriors guard Patrick McCaw a quick recovery.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Apr 01, 2018

With 41.8 seconds left in the third quarter, Warriors forward Patrick McCaw drove baseline for a layup attempt. Caught above Vince Carter, McCaw fell towards the floor, landing hard on his back and writhing in pain for minutes before needing a stretcher.

It was a scary moment at Golden 1 Center, as the crowd gasped and suddenly turned quiet as McCaw lay motionless on the ground. Players, coaches and trainers quickly gathered around the sophomore from UNLV. 


Players from both teams joined together in prayer once McCaw left the floor. The rest of the game didn’t matter. It was concern for McCaw that was on everyone’s minds. No one was more distraught than Carter.

‘I just hope he’s OK,” said the future Hall of Famer. “I play this game because I love and enjoy it. Not for that. Not to see young guys get hurt. He has a bright future. I hate to see it.” 

After the game, multiple Kings players wished McCaw well on Twitter.




The entire Kings organization wishes Pat a healthy and speedy recovery.

