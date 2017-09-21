Kings Positional Preview: Shooting Guard

At shooting, the Kings have a trio of young talent who look poised to make a sizeable impact in the coming season. Below, we break down the position on Sacramento’s roster and delve into what each could contribute in 2017-18.

Buddy Hield

Following a midseason trade, Buddy Hield’s time in Sacramento proved to be a welcome change in scenery for the 2016 first round Draft selection.

Hield closed out his first season in strong fashion, starting 18 of his 25 games with the Kings where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting a scintillating 42.8 percent from three-point range.

The most notable effort from the Oklahoma product was against the Phoenix Suns in Sactown’s final home game of the season, where he racked up 30 points in a runaway victory for the Kings.

No. 24 was also recognized for his efforts and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2017.

As a player who already exudes bundles of confidence on the hardwood, the positive momentum from his rookie campaign should only continue to propel Hield who will be looking to lock down a starting role in 2017-18.

Malachi Richardson

Though Richardson was the first rookie to see game action last season, an unfortunate injury in February ended his season early.

Richardson will be ready to bounce back this season after showing glimpses as to what he’s capable of against elite competition. No. 23 logged his two highest scoring outputs as a rookie against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, where he dropped 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The New Jersey native will face competition at his position to crack the rotation, but as he’s demonstrated as a rookie, he appears to be up for the challenge.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic may technically be classified as a rookie in the NBA, but he’s bringing a wealth of professional experience with him heading into his debut in the Association.

Aside from the impressive numbers he’s posted in international play (including 14.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in his most recent Euroleague season), the Serbian guard possesses a clutch factor that has been crucial to his team’s successes recently.

After winning a Euroleague Championship with Fenerbahce Istanbul, No. 8 followed it up by leading his Serbian national team to a silver medal in EuroBasket 2017. Bogdanovic also earned the honors of being named to FIBA’s All-Star Five, which recognizes the top players from the duration of the biennial tournament.

While it might take time to adjust to the NBA style along with meshing with new teammates, Bogdanovic will definitely be an exciting component for the Kings this season and has the resumé to back up what could be a lengthy and successful career in the Association.







