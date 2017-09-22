Kings Positional Preview: Power Forward

There is a lot to like about Sacramento’s crew of big men at the power forward position, as it is anchored by a strong, proven presence along with two players with sky-high upside.

With the season drawing closer, here is more about what you need to know about each big man heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

Skal Labissiere

The Kentucky product made one of the more noticeable leaps as a rookie last season, earning a spot in Coach Joerger’s rotation by mid-February and then turning his opportunity into strong production.

Labissiere started in the final eight games of the season for Sacramento, averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in that span. Most notably, No. 7 turned in his finest performance yet with a 32-point, 11-rebound explosion against the Phoenix Suns which also made him the first rookie from the 2016 NBA Draft class to post a 30-plus point stat line.

With positive momentum on his side coupled with a tireless work ethic and desire to improve, we can expect to see even more growth from Labissiere heading into his sophomore campaign.

Harry Giles

Following an up-and-down year with Duke during his lone season of college basketball, the No. 20 overall pick has a clean slate coming into Sacramento.

Giles has an incredibly high ceiling as a player who was once touted by multiple outlets as the No. 1 recruit out of high school.

The North Carolina native has the physical attributes and athleticism to make him a force to be reckoned with in the paint on both ends. As he eases into the Association, we could catch several glimpses of that during his inaugural season.

Zach Randolph

Last and certainly not least is No. 50, who has carved out a solid career as a consistent presence at his position.

Randolph spent the previous eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he earned two All-Star nods while averaging 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds during his time there.

Now, Z-Bo reunites with Coach Joerger on the Kings and is poised to be an important part of the rotation this season. His scoring ability in the post and toughness down low on the boards are both crucial components to Sacramento’s lineup.

Though he largely played a reserve role in his final season in Memphis, Randolph is certainly a candidate to begin 2017-18 as a starter as his skill and experience could stand out on a younger roster.







