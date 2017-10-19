Injury Report: Kings vs Mavericks

Posted: Oct 19, 2017

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sprained Right Ankle) is QUESTIONABLE for Friday's road opener versus the Dallas Mavericks and listed as day-to-day.

Additionally, Zach Randolph (Oral Surgery) is listed as QUESTIONABLE while Harry Giles (Bi Lateral Knee Rehabilitation) remains OUT.

Participation Status Key:

  • Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Out – Player will not play in the game
Tags
Bogdanovic, Bogdan, Giles, Harry, Randolph, Zach, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Team Effort Drives Big Win Against Warriors

Team Effort Drives Big Win Against Warriors

Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points + Game Winner) vs Golden State Warriors

Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points + Game Winner) vs Golden State Warriors

Bogdan Bogdanovic Game-Winner vs Warriors

Bogdan Bogdanovic Game-Winner vs Warriors

Related Content

Bogdanovic, Bogdan

Giles, Harry

Randolph, Zach