Injury Report: Kings vs Lakers

Posted: Nov 22, 2017

Buddy Hield (Sprained Right Ankle), Vince Carter (Kidney Stones), and Georgios Papagiannis (Abdominal Strain) are listed as PROBABLE while Harry Giles (Bi Lateral Knee Rehabilitation) remains OUT for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Participation Status Key:

  • Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Out – Player will not play in the game
