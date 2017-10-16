Kings Introduce New Coloring Page

Throughout the 2017-18 season, Kings.com will release a unique set of coloring pages for the aspiring artists in your life.

In honor of the rapidly approaching season and the recent launch of Kids Club, fans young and old will be able to download new coloring pages exclusively on Kings.com/KidsClub.

Click below to download and begin coloring Slamson today!

Also, share your masterpieces with us on social by using #SacramentoProud and we'll share our favorites throughout the course of the season!