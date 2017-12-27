Kings Falter After Strong Start in LA

A back-and-forth first quarter where both the Kings and Los Angeles Clippers logged 30 points a piece seemed to indicate a down-to-the-wire finish was in store. However, L.A. erupted in the second frame en route to a 122-95 victory.

In the second quarter, Sacramento was outscored 41-23, creating a deficit that Sactown would ultimately be unable to surmount.

The Kings best performance came from Willie Cauley-Stein, who tallied team-highs with his 17 points, seven rebounds, and four steals.

This loss puts a damper on the budding momentum that Sacramento had been building, entering this contest having won two out of its past three. There will not be much time for reflection, however, as the Kings now return home to host the defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.