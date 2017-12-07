Kings to Don Nike ‘Statement’ Uniforms Sunday

Sunday’s game against the visiting Toronto Raptors will mark the first time Sactown will rock the new Nike edition of the team’s Global (black) uniforms.

In addition to the new threads, the highly-anticipated, new court – inspired by the Global kit – will replace the classic purple, white and gray look for the first time this season. The matinee tilt will also be broadcast to India on Sony Six, and in honor of the occasion, Hindi logos will be displayed just inside the three-point lines.

The new court and uniforms are connected to Sacramento and its fans in a special way – the granite “S” featured on both the apron and the jersey are inspired by the city’s flag, showing the inseparable link between the community and the team.

This Sunday will also mark the first time fans will be able to purchase the Statement Edition jersey online and in the Kings Team Store, with other Statement merchandise available exclusively in the Team Store at Golden 1 Center.

