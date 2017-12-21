Kings Clip Nets to Secure Second Straight

A statement opening quarter for the Kings allowed Sactown to storm out of the gates to the tune of a 76-percent shooting, 36-point quarter and most importantly, a double-digit advantage. On their second night of a road back-to-back set, the visitors held Brooklyn to 20 points on sub 30-percent shooting in the first frame in a highly energetic first 12 minutes.

While neither their offensive or defensive efforts were sustained, Sacramento held off a valiant late rally by the Nets to emerge victorious on the second night of the East Coast swing.

The Kings efforts were lead by a handful of contributors, including veterans George Hill and Zach Randolph, who combined for 43 points on 15-of-20 shooting.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 14 points, Willie Cauley-Stein added 13 and Kosta Koufos led the bench effort with 12.

Following the victory, Sactown Royalty’s Tony Xypteras noted that since the team’s bumpy start to the season, they’ve rebounded by going 10-12 despite having the League’s sixth most difficult schedule to date.



Kings started the season 1-8 They've gone 10-12 since They've had the 6th toughest schedule in the league They've only played 12 home games vs. 19 road games — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) December 21, 2017

The Kings are looking to secure their first three-game winning streak of the season when the San Antonio Spurs come to town on Saturday night.