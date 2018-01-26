Kings Beat the Heat in South Beach Thriller

Trailing the Miami Heat by just one point with the final seconds winding down, Bogdan Bogdanovic narrowly missed a fadeaway jumper, but De’Aaron Fox would not be denied.

The Kings rookie guard came flying in from the perimeter to rebound the miss and throw down a monster put-back dunk to give the Kings the advantage with just 3.3 seconds remaining.



S N U B B E D pic.twitter.com/WJSny6TraP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2018

After a final Miami miss, Fox’s jam would prove to be the deciding play of the contest, as Sacramento capped off a gritty 89-88 comeback triumph.

Sactown trailed the Heat by 12 points midway through the fourth, but a 17-4 run in the final 5:46 of the quarter sealed the Kings first victory in Miami since 2001.

“It just showed that we’re playing hard,” Fox remarked after the win. “We’re young but it’s just a reputation that you’re trying to get in the league to let everyone know that when you’re coming in, you’re not just going to lay down.”

Buddy Hield led the way for the Kings throughout the contest, scoring a game-high 24 points, including four makes from beyond the arc. Fox also pitched in 14 points and a team-high four assists.

This marked the first time the Kings had won both of their road games in Florida in a single season in the Sacramento era.

The back-to-back road victories put the team at 2-2 as they enter the final stretch of a six-game stint away from home. Next up will be the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night before closing out the trip against the New Orleans Pelicans.