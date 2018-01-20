Justin Jackson’s Jersey Honored at UNC

The Kings rookie and former Tar Heel had his jersey raised to the rafters on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill.
After a storied college career that culminated with a National Championship, Justin Jackson’s time at North Carolina was immortalized on Saturday as he had his No. 44 jersey honored.

The Tar Heels celebrated the Kings rookie at halftime of UNC’s contest against Georgia Tech, as the fans showed love with a standing ovation for the All-American and last year’s ACC Player of the Year.


North Carolina head coach Roy Williams also shared his praise for Jackson during the ceremony.


Jackson joined 51 others to have a jersey honored, including current teammate Vince Carter.

