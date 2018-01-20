Justin Jackson’s Jersey Honored at UNC

After a storied college career that culminated with a National Championship, Justin Jackson’s time at North Carolina was immortalized on Saturday as he had his No. 44 jersey honored.

The Tar Heels celebrated the Kings rookie at halftime of UNC’s contest against Georgia Tech, as the fans showed love with a standing ovation for the All-American and last year’s ACC Player of the Year.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams also shared his praise for Jackson during the ceremony.



Roy Williams is handed the mic as Justin Jackson comes onto the court. Williams: "It's a very special honor to have your jersey in the rafters. And for three years, I was one of the luckiest guys in the world because I got to coach Justin Jackson." — Pat James (@patjames24) January 20, 2018

Jackson joined 51 others to have a jersey honored, including current teammate Vince Carter.