Inside Look: Kings 2017-18 Schedule

The Kings will open the 2017-18 campaign at home in Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, October 18 against the new-look Houston Rockets. Immediately after the opening contest, Sacramento will encounter its first road trip of the season with a three-game swing and trips to Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. The first 33 games of the season will consist of 20 road games for Sactown, before a six-game homestand lasting from the end of 2017 into the beginning of 2018. This will be one of two stretches for Sacramento where they will have six consecutive home games at Golden 1 Center during the 2017-18 campaign.

Of the Kings 41 home games, a total of 17 will be featured on weekends with five Friday games, seven on Saturdays and five on Sundays. Key home dates include a nationally televised TNT tilt versus the New Orleans Pelicans on October 26, a meeting of top rookie point guards on ESPN against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 22, and a faceoff with the Nor Cal rival Golden State Warriors on ESPN on February 2.

Sacramento’s longest road trip will take place in January, with six road matchups in 12 days featuring stops in Memphis, Charlotte, Orlando, Miami, San Antonio, and New Orleans. The Kings will have three additional road trips consisting of four games, as well. In total for all 41 road games, the Kings will be traveling approximately 49,159 miles.

Sactown's schedule contains 16 back-to-backs - two of which will be at home. Additionally, all NBA teams will no longer have any instances of four games in five nights on their schedules for the first time in League history.

The Kings will be featured on national television 12 times throughout the course of the 2017-18 campaign including once on TNT, three times on ESPN and eight occasions on NBA TV.

To view a complete schedule, visit Kings.com/schedule.







