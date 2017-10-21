Hill Seals Deal, Hield Makes Play of Game

Scoring just 93 points on Friday night, it was Sacramento’s defensive efforts that proved to be the key to a victory.

Most importantly was the team’s rebounding ability – an area the Kings largely improved in after a 44-rebound performance during Wednesday’s season opener.

While the team outrebounded the Dallas Mavericks to the tune of 57-36 on Friday evening, Buddy Hield’s sixth and final board proved to be the difference maker.

Hield crashed the offensive glass to secure a crucial rebound in traffic to earn Sacramento a game-sealing opportunity in the late seconds of the contest.

Enter George Hill.

Hill, who had 14 points in the second half, capped off the contest with an elbow jumper to extend the lead to five with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

On the night, No. 3 finished with 9-of-12 shooting en route to his team-high 21 points.

Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox became the first teenager in Sacramento era history to reach the 10-assist mark in a game.

Though the team shot just 43-percent from the floor on Friday night, continued effort on the defensive end of the court is what earned the Kings a win according to veteran Zach Randolph.

“Defense is going to be our key…if we get stops and get it out, we can play and beat anybody.”

Sactown will have an opportunity to build off of the W on Saturday in Denver.