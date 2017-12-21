GQ Showcases De'Aaron's Rare Kick Collection

De'Aaron Fox has proven to be a man of many styles, whether portraying his break-neck play on the court or subdued demeanor off the hardwood, he prides himself on his shoe game.

In a recent video with GQ, when asked about his personal style, Fox claimed, "I like to keep everything up here [in reference to above his ankles] really subtle and my shoes... go crazy."

Check out the complete tour of De'Aaron's massive shoe collection in the video below: