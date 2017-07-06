Get to Know: Reggie Hearn

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Reggie Hearn’s strong high school play helped put R. Nelson Snider High School on the national basketball scene.

During his senior season with the team, Hearn averaged 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as captain, guiding the squad to a 25-2 record and 4A state champion runner-up.

Earning a scholarship to Northwestern where he suited up for four years, Reggie led his team and ranked No. 13 in the Big 10 with 13.4 points per game during his senior campaign.

Although undrafted in 2013, the six-foot-four guard found himself continuing his playing career for the Idaho Stampede in the D-League. Starting in 36 out of 41 games for the Stampede, the 25-year-old racked up 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Most recently, Hearn has been a frequent starter for the Kings G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns. Playing in Nevada, the Northwestern Alumni averaged 11.5 points in 2015 and 13.5 points last season.