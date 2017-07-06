Get to Know: Luis Montero

Playing high school ball at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts before moving on to play for Westchester Community College in 2013, Luis Montero made his mark on east coast basketball.

While playing for the Vikings in New York, the six-foot-seven guard displayed his craftiness while boasting averages of 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Montero aimed to continue his collegiate playing career during the 2014-15 season, but later decided to forgo the season by declaring for the NBA Draft in April instead.

After going undrafted, the shooting guard was picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers Summer League team and later signed to a contract. Playing in 18 career NBA games, the 24-year-old totaled averages of 1.2 points in three minutes per game.

Last year, the highly touted JUCO player was traded to the Reno Bighorns where he averaged 8.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game.