Garrett Temple Continues Social Efforts

Garrett Temple missed the last 10 games of the season due to an ankle injury, but that didn’t stop the eight-year vet from contributing in numerous ways off the court.

For the second straight season, Temple was awarded the Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award, signifying both on and off the court influence in leadership, sportsmanship, all-round game, community service and family.



Congrats to @GTemp14 for winning consecutive Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Awards for his on- and off-court leadership! pic.twitter.com/CC2PITjTG6 — Vivek Ranadivé (@Vivek) April 16, 2018

Also on Wednesday, Temple hosted students from Sacramento High School that have been in his mentorship program.

Following his busy Wednesday, Temple gave the closing keynote at UC Berkeley Law’s 4th Annual Sports Law Conference with ESPN The Undefeated’s Marc Spears.

Finally, Temple was a guest on Outside the Lines on Monday to talk about the city of Sacramento in wake of the Stephon Clark tragedy.



It was a national wake-up call of the state of affairs in Sacramento after the shooting of Stephon Clark. @GTemp14 explains the current mood of the city. pic.twitter.com/VqdLgO5zPX — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) April 16, 2018

In a world where words are dominant but actions are scarce, Temple has continuously shown willingness to take part in important efforts not only for the Sacramento community but for the society as a whole.