Frank Mason III Named Co-Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Year

Former Kansas Jayhawk turned Kings rookie Frank Mason III joined Texas swimmer Will Licon as Co-Big 12 Athlete of the Year this week.

Voted upon by media and fans, the nominees were selected based on athletic performance, academic achievement and citizenship.

On the hardwood, recognition for Mason III continues to pile as the six-foot guard was named consensus National Player of the Year and named a First Team All-American selection while leading the Jayhawks to a Big 12 title.

Off the court, the Virginia-native gave back to his community often.

Participating in events with Lawrence Memorial Hospital, KU Cancer Center and Wilt Chamberlin Special Olympics Clinic, the Kansas product’s affinity for the well-being of others was always on display.

THANK YOU @FrankMason0 for visiting today, and for signing those KU SLIPPERS!!! Good luck with your camps and in the NBA!!! #kubball pic.twitter.com/6s53n1zKaF — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) July 27, 2017

The 23-year-old also capped his undergraduate education by earning a degree in Liberal Arts in May.

The Kings now have back-to-back National Player of the Year and Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Year winners in Frank Mason III and Buddy Hield.