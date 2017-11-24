Fox Talks Nike, Sneaker Rotation With Nice Kicks

Lightning quick on the hardwood, Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox had appealed to international sneaker brands since his time in high school. The likes of Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Reebok had all crossed the now NBA rookie’s mind, but an affinity and level of comfort with Nike led Fox to signing with the global sportswear behemoth just before June’s NBA Draft.

Two months into his rookie season, the speedy 19-year-old detailed his endorsement deal, his favorite sneakers, and more with Nice Kicks.

Watch the interview below: