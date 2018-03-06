Fox Takes on Kris London Live on NBA Twitch

As many know by now, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is as much of a gamer off the court as he is on it.

The rookie is an avid video game enthusiast who spends much of his free time engulfed in a variety of games.

While Fox has started his own channel on the live streaming platform Twitch, No. 5 will be hopping on the NBA’s Twitch account to do a live stream on Tuesday with popular YouTuber and gamer Kris London.

You can tune in to see De’Aaron and Kris do battle on the sticks at 3 p.m. PT here.