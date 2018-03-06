Fox Takes on Kris London Live on NBA Twitch

Find out how you can see Swipa go head-to-head with a well-known YouTuber on the popular video game streaming platform.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Mar 06, 2018

As many know by now, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is as much of a gamer off the court as he is on it.

The rookie is an avid video game enthusiast who spends much of his free time engulfed in a variety of games.

While Fox has started his own channel on the live streaming platform Twitch, No. 5 will be hopping on the NBA’s Twitch account to do a live stream on Tuesday with popular YouTuber and gamer Kris London.

You can tune in to see De’Aaron and Kris do battle on the sticks at 3 p.m. PT here.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings, Featured, Twitch

Related Content

Kings Q&A: Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek

Kings Q&A: Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek

Kings Sports Performance Lab Connexion Kiosk with Fusionetics +

Kings Sports Performance Lab Connexion Kiosk with Fusionetics +

Sacramento Kings Fifth Equality Night to Spotlight Work of Region’s LGBTQ Advocates and Leaders

Sacramento Kings Fifth Equality Night to Spotlight Work of Region’s LGBTQ Advocates and Leaders

Related Content

Fox, De'Aaron

Kings

Featured