Father Pays Tribute to Kings While Announcing His New Starting Lineup

You don’t have to be an NBA fan to appreciate a baby announcement. For Matt King, however, the two can be one in the same.

Using the starting lineup format that basketball fans have grown accustomed to, King created his own adorable version with pictures of his family, leaving one spot in the first five open for his new baby.



@SacramentoKings Thought you guys would appreciate how we announced our newest acquisition pic.twitter.com/Kxxl2Ya1ii — Matt King (@TheRealMattKing) March 21, 2018

Matt, his wife Abby and his daughters Genesis and Georgia each have their own special skills, and we can’t wait to see what the newborn has in store for us in October.

Join us in wishing the King family a #SacramentoProud congratulations!