Kings Fan Fest 2017

Fan Fest is now sold out. Limited tickets remain for the Opening Night matchup against the Houston Rockets on October 18. Don’t miss your chance to catch the Kings in action! Check out the schedule and find tickets now.

As the team wraps up their preseason schedule, fans will have one last chance to preview the 2017-18 team at this weekend’s Fan Fest and Open Practice on Sunday, October 15. Fan Fest and Open Practice will kick-off at 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Season Ticket Members will get to take advantage of a unique perk with early entry beginning at 11:15 a.m.

The day's events will also be able to viewed remotely by tuning in to live streams on the Kings Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Want early access to the arena? A VIP tour and Fan Fest package is available for purchase at Golden1Center.com/Tours. Tickets give guests an hour long guided VIP tour, early entry and a reserved VIP Fan Fest seat.

Out in the plaza, hit a few jumpers on the sport court or join the Street Team for some fun and games. Once in the arena, check out the Local Eats stands and a few new options for the 2017-18 season. And don’t forget to stop in the team store and check out the new Nike On-Court look – featuring the Icon and Association Edition uniforms.

On the court, Coach Joerger will be mic’d up as he leads the team’s practice. After some skills and drills and a scrimmage, a few lucky fans will be invited down to the court for a few games and contests.