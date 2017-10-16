Exciting Opening Night in Store for Sacramento

The new-look Kings will take the floor for their first regular season game of 2017-18 on Wednesday, October 18 as the visiting Houston Rockets come to town.

In addition to top-tier talent competing on the hardwood on Wednesday night, Kings fans in attendance will be treated to several Opening Night festivities including free T-shirts, food and drink specials, a new sport court in the plaza, photos with the giant cowbell, and a halftime performance from hip-hop superstar Lil’ Jon.

During the halftime show and throughout the night, Sacramento faithful will also have the chance to support ongoing hurricane relief efforts through unique outlets, including Fundraising with Facebook Live with proceeds donated directly to the American Red Cross.

Fans planning to attend Wednesday’s Home Opener are encouraged to arrive early for the celebrations as the Golden 1 Center plaza opens to the public at 5:30 pm, the pre-game tip-off show featuring Scott Moak and Henry Turner takes place in-arena, and music on the deck being provided by Coors Light.