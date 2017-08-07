ESPN Tabs Kings with Having ‘Sky-High Ceiling’
Sacramento was listed as one of nine teams in the Association to keep an eye on in the coming years.
Between free agency, trades, and the NBA Draft, various models have been utilized to reach the pinnacle of professional basketball - all of which were detailed in a recent article by Tom Haberstroh for ESPN.
With these in mind, Haberstroh looked towards the future in an attempt to predict which current teams could be the next to make a big leap within the Association.
Of the teams listed, the Kings were noted as a dark horse candidate to follow the path of past NBA champions that utilized the Draft to create title-winning franchises.
“...The young core in Sacramento is tantalizing. Youngsters De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles represent a sky-high ceiling in Sacramento,” wrote Haberstroh. “With George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter presenting some much-needed veteran infrastructure, the kids could bring trouble to the rest of the NBA in a few years.”
To read the full article and see the rest of the teams Haberstroh pegged as potential super teams, click here.