ESPN Tabs Kings with Having ‘Sky-High Ceiling’

Between free agency, trades, and the NBA Draft, various models have been utilized to reach the pinnacle of professional basketball - all of which were detailed in a recent article by Tom Haberstroh for ESPN.

With these in mind, Haberstroh looked towards the future in an attempt to predict which current teams could be the next to make a big leap within the Association.

Of the teams listed, the Kings were noted as a dark horse candidate to follow the path of past NBA champions that utilized the Draft to create title-winning franchises.

“...The young core in Sacramento is tantalizing. Youngsters De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles represent a sky-high ceiling in Sacramento,” wrote Haberstroh. “With George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter presenting some much-needed veteran infrastructure, the kids could bring trouble to the rest of the NBA in a few years.”

To read the full article and see the rest of the teams Haberstroh pegged as potential super teams, click here.








