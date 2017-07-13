De’Aaron Fox vs. the 90s
Born in 1998, Fox is one of the last generations of “90s babies.” When put to the test, how well did the rookie PG know the decade he was born in?
In a recent ESPN clip, Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox took on a different kind of interview. The 19-year-old fielded questions about some of the 90s most famous TV shows – from Family Matters to Fresh Prince and just about everything in between.
Nicknamed “Urkel” for his high–top haircut at age 12, the highly touted college star has a mean “Lilo & Stitch” impression.