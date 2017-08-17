De’Aaron Fox Named Early ROY Candidate

NBA.com writers chose their top 3 Rookie of the Year contenders prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.
This year’s draft class has been regarded as one of the best in recent years. While it is far too early to know how they’ll pan out, there are a plethora of players who experts predict will do big things throughout their career.

Recently, NBA.com writers weighed in on their picks for Rookie of the Year contention. In addition to lottery selections from this year’s Draft, the 76ers 2016 first-overall pick Ben Simmons will join the race for ROY after missing last season with a foot injury.

Despite Fox being named to only two-of-nine lists, Scott Howard-Cooper speaks to the strength of this batch of youngsters, saying “this could be such a great season for rookies that we could go five names and still be leaving out legit candidates.”

See where Fox was picked and others below:

Who are the early top three candidates for Kia Rookie of the Year?

