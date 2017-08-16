De’Aaron Fox Featured in NBA 2K18 Trailer

The rookie guard was one of several players to be put on display in a recently released trailer.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Aug 16, 2017

With the newest edition of the NBA 2K video game franchise set to release in the coming weeks, a trailer has surfaced hyping up the latest game.

In the video, fans are able to catch glimpses at new players and uniforms that will be featured in-game this year, including a brief look at Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox driving past former Kentucky teammate and now Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk.

The “Prelude” of NBA 2K18 is tabbed for a September 8 release to give gamers their first taste of the game with the full version dropping on September 19.



