De’Aaron Fox Featured in NBA 2K18 Trailer

With the newest edition of the NBA 2K video game franchise set to release in the coming weeks, a trailer has surfaced hyping up the latest game.

In the video, fans are able to catch glimpses at new players and uniforms that will be featured in-game this year, including a brief look at Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox driving past former Kentucky teammate and now Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk.

#NBA2K18 has everyone shook! Watch the debut #2K18 trailer featuring “Shook Ones” by Mobb Deep. pic.twitter.com/WqZa8u7tT9 — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 16, 2017

The “Prelude” of NBA 2K18 is tabbed for a September 8 release to give gamers their first taste of the game with the full version dropping on September 19.







