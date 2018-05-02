This Day in Kings History: Kings Win First Playoff Series

Survivor was the hottest show on TV.

Destiny’s Child was at the top of the charts.

The Mummy Returns was conquering the box office.

The year was 2001, and on May 2, they made history.

Coming off a 104-96 win in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings had a chance to clinch their first playoff series victory since the team moved to Northern California.

Peja Stojakovic couldn’t be stopped. He finished with a career playoff-high 37 points on 10-18 shooting to lead the game. Chris Webber finished with a double-double and Scot Pollard was a beast on the boards with 13 rebounds.

For the Suns, Clifford Robinson led the way with 24 points. Jason Kidd nearly finished with a triple-double, racking up 13 points, 14 assists and 7 rebounds. Shawn Marion rounded out their scoring with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

This game also marked the end of Jason Kidd’s reign in Phoenix before being shipped to the New Jersey Nets in a blockbuster deal for Stephon Marbury.

The Kings would go on to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the ensuing series, marking the beginnings of one of the most heated rivalries in the history of the Association.