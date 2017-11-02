Buddy Finds Rhythm Off the Bench

Entering Wednesday night’s contest, Buddy Hield was looking to get back on track after early season shooting struggles through the first seven games.

With No. 24 entering the contest off of the bench instead of in the starting five, Hield responded with a strong showing of 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

The Oklahoma product shot 63.6 percent from the field and knocked down two of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

In his first seven games, Hield was shooting just 35.4 percent from the field and 22.6 percent from three-point range. However, a standout performance such as this could be the perfect boost for Buddy’s confidence in the early stages of the 2017-18 season.

Sacramento would eventually fall to the Celtics on Wednesday night after a second-half surge by Boston helped them pull away to victory by a score of 113-86.

In the matchup, Zach Randolph also pitched in 16 points and five rebounds for the Kings.

Sactown will return to action on Saturday night to close out its three-game road trip and will face off with the Detroit Pistons.