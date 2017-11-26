Buddy Catches Fire Against L.A.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Clippers climbed their way back from a 14-point halftime deficit and turned it into a double-digit fourth quarter lead, but Buddy Hield ignited a Sacramento rally late in the contest that tied the game in the final seconds.

Hield scored 16 of his 27 points in the final frame and converted seven of his nine attempts from three-point range.

With Sactown trailing 95-85 with just under four minutes to play, No. 24 would spark a 10-0 run by the Kings, scoring eight of those points in the process.

Blake Griffin of the Clippers would eventually, however, hit the game-deciding shot with 3.7 seconds to go as Hield’s attempt to tie the game on the ensuing possession was off the mark.

Though it came in defeat, this was one of Hield’s strongest performances in his young career. His 27 points was only three away from tying his career high of 30 and the second-year guard also set a new career-high with his seven made three-pointers.

Sacramento will now shift its focus to squaring off with another California rival on Monday night, when they head to the Bay to take on the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season.