Bogdanovic Primed for EuroBasket Semifinals

EuroBasket 2017 is nearing its conclusion as teams quickly head towards the championship game on September 17.

Two members of the Kings young core in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Georgios Papagiannis are representing their native nations in the competition and both helped their squads all the way to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Papagiannis and Greece fell just short in a close contest with Russia, defeated 74-69 on Wednesday. The Kings big man saw a somewhat limited role in his first time on the Greek’s senior national team and averaged 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and one block in 10.3 minutes per contest.

As for Bogdanovic, his Serbian team cruised to an 83-67 triumph over Italy behind a game-high 22 points from the Kings guard. The rookie also added four assists and six rebounds as he continues to turn in top-tier performances during EuroBasket 2017.

Serbia is now set to face off against Russia in the semifinals on Friday, September 15. The winner of this matchup will have the red-hot undefeated Slovenian team awaiting them in the championship contest, who took down a previously undefeated Spain team in the semifinals.

For more information on EuroBasket 2017, click here.








