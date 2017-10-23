Bogdanovic Excited and Ready for Debut

Well after the majority of the team left the court following shootaround on Monday, two players remained.

One was second-year guard Buddy Hield, coming off of a difficult shooting night in Denver, and the other was Kings rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic.



The work never stops. pic.twitter.com/oJDVS5EfXg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 23, 2017

It is not uncommon for the pair to remain well after practice, their work ethic has been noted throughout each of their respective careers.

This day will be memorable for No. 8, however, as he's slated to make his long-awaited NBA debut in the city that drafted him just over three years ago.

"I'm really excited," said Bogdanovic after his nearly 45-minute extra shooting session. "I cannot describe the emotions, its really tough when you can't play and you see those guys hustling and playing as hard as they can on the court. I feel good, I'm ready."

The 25-year-old says he doesn't need any extra motivation heading into his debut but is hopeful he can show the Suns they "made a mistake" by trading him in the summer of 2016.

It has been 1,215 days since Bogi heard his name called on Draft Night at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, NY, and his home country, as well as all of Sacramento, will be watching as he steps foot on the court for the first time as a NBA player Monday in Phoenix.