Bogdanovic and Fox Developing Early Chemistry

Though the NBA careers of Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Aaron Fox are just beginning, the duo has already started to click on the court.

Fox is off to a strong start in his rookie campaign with averages of 15 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in his first three contests.

After missing the first three matchups of the season due to an ankle injury, Bogdanovic has also gotten off to a quick start, including an impressive showing during his NBA debut against the Phoenix Suns where he logged 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

In a recent story by the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones, each player spoke highly of one another while also alluding to their rapidly rising chemistry on the hardwood.

“We have great communication on the floor; he’s capable of doing so many things,” Bogdanovic said to Jones. “He’s so versatile and we want to listen to each other. … Communication is the most important if you want to do something great, and we’re great competitors.”

“We don’t even look at him as a rookie. He just talks like he’s a vet,” Fox shared. “He hasn’t been in the NBA but he’s been a pro for so long so he knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s kind of like my vet on the court.”

As Fox stated, Bogdanovic may be a rookie by NBA standards, but his wealth of experience and success during his tenure in international professional play has already started to benefit his teammates.

“Chemistry with us is through the roof right now, and I feel like it will just get better,” concluded No. 5.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this backcourt pair as their rapport with one another continues to trend upwards throughout the course of their first campaign in the Association.