Bogdan Leads Serbia to Tournament Triumph

The Kings guard turned in an impressive showing in Serbia’s recent victory over Montenegro to clinch the Belgrade Trophy 2017 title.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Aug 14, 2017

Leading up to Eurobasket 2017, preparation is fully underway for several participating countries. One of the notable means of getting teams ready is the annual Belgrade Trophy tournament.

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, a member of the Serbian team heading into Eurobasket 2017, helped lead his squad to a win this past weekend to claim Serbia’s fifth consecutive Belgrade Trophy tournament.

Bogdanovic poured in 25 points in the 82-71 win against Montenegro, while also being named MVP of the tournament.

Greece, which was the only other nation besides Serbia and Montenegro partaking in the tournament, will also feature another member of Sacramento’s roster with center Georgios Papagiannis making his debut for his country’s senior national team.

Eurobasket 2017 is slated to begin on August 31 and will run through September 17. This year’s competition between top players from around the world will be an intriguing one to watch with the potential collision course of two current Kings teammates.



