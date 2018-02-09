Billups Thinks VC Could Still Win the Dunk Contest

The former NBA point guard recently tabbed Carter as his hypothetical pick for the 2018 Dunk Contest.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Feb 09, 2018

Widely regarded as one of the best, if not the greatest, dunkers of all-time, it’s no surprise that Vince Carter still has people advocating for his ability to throw down at 41-years-old.

Recently on ESPN, former NBA Champion turned analyst Chauncey Billups was posed with the question of which active player he would pick to win the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His choice, along with some strong backing evidence, can be viewed below.

