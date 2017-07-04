Bibby Drops 20, Seals BIG3 Win

The former Kings guard scored a team-high 20 points and netted his team a win with clutch play.
by Shahbaz Khan
Managing Editor, Digital
Posted: Jul 04, 2017

It’s been nearly a decade since Mike Bibby donned a Kings uniform. When he did, however, he was best known for his crunch time magic that often secured thrilling victories for Sactown.

Now, at age 39, Bibby’s late-game heroics have carried over to the BIG3, where he lifted his Ghost Ballers team to a last-second victory.

Shooting 6-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-5 from the BIG3’s newly invented four-point circles, No. 10 led the way with 20 points.

None came more significant than his three-point play to seal the comeback effort for the Ghost Ballers, who moved to 1-1 after the longtime Kings guard sank a free throw to win the game.

