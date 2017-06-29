Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed

The Sacramento Kings announced on Thursday which numbers each of the newest rookies will be donning for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

De'Aaron Fox - No. 5

After wearing No. 0 at Kentucky, the Kings guard will revert back to the number 5 from his days at Cypress Lakes High School as well as his time with Team USA.

Additionally, his new jersey number reflects where he was selected overall by Sacramento during the 2017 NBA Draft.

He will be the 18th Kings player in the Sacramento-era to suit up with No. 5.

Justin Jackson - No. 25

Jackson rocked No. 44 throughout his tenure at North Carolina to honor his favorite player and NBA legend George "The Iceman" Gervin but will now switch to No. 25 as the Kings franchise has retired 44 in honor of center Sam Lacey.

He will be the ninth Kings player in the Sacramento-era to suit up with No. 25.

Harry Giles - No. 20

Similar to Jackson, Giles' college number (No. 1) has been retired by the Kings franchise - in this case to honor Nate "Tiny" Archibald.