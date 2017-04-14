Rivers Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The National Basketball Association today announced that L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has been named Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in the month of April. Nate McMillan of the Indiana Pacers was the Eastern Conference winner.

Rivers won his 10th career Coach of the Month as the Clippers went 5-0 in April. It is the third straight year Rivers has won the April Coach of the Month award. The Clippers were the only undefeated team for the month and extended their regular season-ending winning streak to seven games. L.A. outscored its opponents by a league-best 16.4 points per game and led the NBA in field goal percentage (51.5%). On the final day of the regular season, the Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-95 to clinch the fourth playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Game 1 against the Jazz is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on Prime Ticket and ESPN.