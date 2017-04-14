Paul Named Western Conference Player of the Month

The National Basketball Association today announced that L.A. Clippers guard Chris Paul has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in the month of April. Paul George of the Indiana Pacers was the Eastern Conference winner.

Paul won his eighth career Player of the Month award by helping the Clippers to a 5-0 month behind averages of 21.2 points, 9.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds, helping LA clinch home court advantage and the fourth seed in the First Round of the Playoffs against the Utah Jazz. The nine-time All-Star shot 54.4 percent from the field, 52.6 percent from three-point range and went 22-for-22 from the free throw line in April. On April 8, he finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 98-87 road win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul finished the season with averages of 18.1 points, 9.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.97 steals per game. The Clippers were 43-18 with Paul in the lineup this season.

Game 1 against the Jazz is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on Prime Ticket and ESPN.