Press Release: L.A. Clippers Sign Milos Teodosic

The L.A. Clippers announced today the team has signed guard Milos Teodosic. He joins the Clippers after a decorated 13-year international career in Serbia, Greece and Russia.

Teodosic, 6’5”, 195 pounds, began his professional career in 2004-05 at age 17 with Serbian club FMP Železnik. He spent the 2005-06 season on loan to Borac Čačak (Serbia) before rejoining FMP Železnik for the 2006-07 campaign. Teodosic joined Olympiacos B.C. of the Greek League in 2007, and played four seasons for the club before joining CSKA Moscow of the Russian League in 2011, where he led the team to the 2016 EuroLeague Championship. The 2010 EuroLeague MVP and FIBA Player of the Year, he has been named to the All-EuroLeague First Team three times (2010, 2015 & 2016) and the All-EuroLeague Second Team three times (2012, 2013 & 2017).

Teodosic, 30, has competed for the Serbian senior and junior national basketball teams since 2003. He led Serbia to a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, as well as silver medal showings at the 2009 EuroBasket Tournament and the 2014 FIBA World Cup.