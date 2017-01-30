Press Release: L.A. Clippers Assign Stone To Salt Lake City Stars

The L.A. Clippers announced today they have assigned rookie center Diamond Stone to the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA Development League.

This is the third Development League assignment for Stone. He has appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in 21.6 minutes of play with the Stars and Santa Cruz Warriors.

The 6-11 rookie has seen action in five games for the Clippers this season, holding averages of 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Stone, the 40th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, played one season at the University of Maryland, where he was named the AP Big Ten Newcomer in 2016. The Milwaukee native averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 35 games (all starts), helping lead the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen.