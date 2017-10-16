Press Release: L.A. Clippers Announce 2017-18 Special Events and Theme Nights

The LA Clippers today announced their 2017-18 special events and theme nights for fans at STAPLES Center.

New special event nights this season include a dedicated WWE Night on October 28th against the Detroit Pistons (www.clippers.com/wwe) and an NBA Jam night to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the video game’s release, on January 13th against the Sacramento kings (www.clippers.com/nbajam). Both theme nights include a throwback t-shirt giveaway for all fans that purchase the special event ticket, as well as themed entertainment throughout the night.

NBA Jam Day? @WWE Night?



Our full Special Event schedule is here!



Details » https://t.co/lShyEqetRx pic.twitter.com/ZO8f4Wg38M — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 16, 2017

Other notable theme nights and accompanying items include the return of the popular Dia De Los Muertos Night (t-shirt), Jewish Heritage Night (Clippers Menorah), Military Monday Appreciation Night (themed water bottle), and Hello Kitty Night (Hello Kitty Pillow). New theme nights this season include Irish Heritage Night and Armenian Heritage Night, including culturally themed scarves, as well as an Italian Heritage Night, featuring an Italian pride t-shirt.

To view the entire list of special events, visit www.clippers.com/specialevents.