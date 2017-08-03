Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS SIGN WILLIE REED

The L.A. Clippers announced today that the team has signed center Willie Reed.

Reed, 27, spent last season with the Miami Heat, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes over 71 appearances (five starts). In five starts last season, Reed averaged 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 28.4 minutes of action. In 110 appearances (seven starts) over two NBA seasons with Miami and the Brooklyn Nets, he holds career averages of 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.

Undrafted in 2011 out of Saint Louis University, Reed, 6’11”, 245 pounds, played three seasons in the D-League, spending time with Springfield, Reno, Grand Rapids and Iowa prior to signing with Brooklyn for the 2015-16 season. In 2015, he was selected as a D-League All-Star, and was named to the All-NBA D-League First Team and the NBA D-League All-Defensive First Team. He has also played internationally, with brief stints in Israel and the Dominican Republic.