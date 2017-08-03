Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS SIGN JAMIL WILSON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The L.A. Clippers announced today the team has signed forward Jamil Wilson to a two-way contract.

Wilson, 6’7”, 229 pounds, appeared in five games for the Clippers in the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while shooting 78.6% from the field and 62.5% from three-point range in 16.4 minutes.

Wilson, 26, has spent the past three seasons playing internationally and in the G-League after going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft. He spent last season with Fiat Torino of the Italian league, where he appeared in 30 games, and averaged 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.8 minutes. In 89 career G-League appearances with Bakersfield and Texas, he holds averages of 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.0 minutes. A native of Racine, Wisconsin, Wilson played three seasons at Marquette after spending his freshman year at the University of Oregon.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two players signed to two-way contracts on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Clippers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario – but can spend up to 45 days with L.A., not including any time prior to the start of G-League training camp and after the G-League season concludes.