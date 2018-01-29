Press Release: L.A. Clippers Acquire Harris, Bradley, Marjanović, First & Second-Round Picks

The L.A. Clippers announced that the team has acquired forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley, center Boban Marjanovic, a 2018 Protected First Round Pick, and a 2019 Second Round Pick from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Blake Griffin, forward Brice Johnson and center Willie Reed.

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organization and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent. It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck. While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship,” said Steve Ballmer, Chairman of the L.A. Clippers.

“Blake is one of the best players ever to wear a Clippers jersey. We want to express our gratitude and respect for everything he has done for this team and the City of Los Angeles. This was a very difficult decision, but we ultimately felt it was appropriate for the franchise,” said Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations. “We would also like to thank Brice and Willie for their contributions to our organization.”

Harris, 25, has appeared in 48 games (all starts) for Detroit this season, averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 40.9% from three-point range in 32.6 minutes. The 6’9” 235-pound forward has appeared in 432 career games across seven NBA seasons with Milwaukee, Orlando and Detroit, holding career averages of 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.3 minutes. Selected 19th overall by Milwaukee out of the University of Tennessee in 2011, Harris was a 2010 McDonald’s All-American.

Bradley, 27, has appeared in 40 games (all starts) for Detroit this season, averaging 15.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.15 steals, while shooting 38.1% from three-point range in 31.7 minutes. The 6’2”, 180-pound guard has appeared in 453 career games across eight NBA seasons with Boston and Detroit, holding career averages of 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.09 steals in 28.4 minutes. Bradley was named to the 2016 NBA All-Defensive First Team and 2013 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Selected 19th overall by Boston out of the University of Texas in 2010, he was a 2009 McDonald’s All-American.

Marjanovic, 29, has appeared in 19 games (one start) for Detroit this season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. The 7’3”, 290-pound center has appeared in 108 career games across three NBA seasons with San Antonio and Detroit, holding career averages of 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. Prior to his NBA career, he spent time playing overseas in Serbia, Russia and Lithuania, where he was named to the All-EuroLeague First Team in 2015, and was a three-time Serbian League MVP (2013-15). He has also won championships in the Serbian League, Lithuanian League, Adriatic League and Baltic League.

Griffin, 28, the former No. 1 pick of the Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft, spent eight seasons with the Clippers. He holds career averages of 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.1 minutes in 504 games (all starts). The 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year, he was selected to five NBA All-Star games. He ranks second in franchise history in scoring (10,863 points, 21.6 ppg).